UN 'very concerned' about North Korean missile launch

Source: Associated Press

The United Nations is condemning the launch of a North Korean ballistic missile.

People watch a TV showing an image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (Source: Associated Press)

"The Secretary-General is very concerned about this latest development and reiterates his call on the leadership in the DPRK to comply fully with its international obligations," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General.

South Korea and Japan detected the launching of the missile into North Korea's eastern sea on Tuesday.

The launch comes as North Korea continues to demonstrate its military might during a self-imposed pandemic lockdown and deadlocked nuclear talks with the United States.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea likely fired a single ballistic missile from an inland area to its eastern sea.

Japan's Defence Ministry said the suspected ballistic missile landed outside the country's exclusive economic zone.

North Korea didn't immediately comment on the test.

