Temuera Morrison jokes about NZ sheep, Boba Fett cloning

While promoting the latest Star Wars spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett, star Temuera Morrison joked his titular character and a sheep from New Zealand are the only living things ever cloned.

That's because it's not the first time Morrison had played a Fett. He appeared in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, where he played the Mandalorian bounty hunter Jango, father of Boba Fett by virtue of cloning.

"Having George Lucas there, being directed by George and being part of the whole thing, being cloned. There's only been me and a sheep, I think, from New Zealand, of the two clones in the world have both come from New Zealand. So that was a wonderful experience," Morrison joked.

Now 20 years later, Morrison stars as Boba Fett in his own series after appearing in another spinoff, The Mandalorian.

"It was all about fresh storytelling. We were blessed that we hadn't seen too much of Boba Fett, so we were able to go to fill in some of that void. And again, I just feel very honoured that I've had the opportunity," Morrison said.

Once again, he stars alongside Ming-Na Wen, who plays his partner Fennec Shand.

Wen admits this time there's a little bit more humour than on The Mandalorian.

"We had to find a balance where it was still respecting this world and Star Wars and not go a little too overboard," she said.

Wen, who also voiced Mulan in the original Disney animated film hopes that her character is inspirational to all.

"I hope she inspires everyone… I love her confidence. I love her ability to be extremely honest. And I think those are the qualities that make her so good at what she does as an assassin, or even as trying to be a diplomat, and an adviser to Boba Fett," Wen said.

She added: "She's not a yes person. She's not, you know, bowing down to everything that he says and wants. And that's, that's the mutual respect that we have with each other."