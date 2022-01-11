Queensland pair charged with murder and torture of girl, 8

Source: AAP

A man and a woman have been charged with the murder and torture of an eight- year-old girl in Queensland.

A Queensland Police car.

The child was found dead on Saturday afternoon at a home at Rangeville, Toowoomba, in the state's southeast.

Detectives on Tuesday arrested a 50-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman.

They have been charged with one count each of murder, torture and failure to provide necessities of life.

Both were known to the child.

They were denied police bail to appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

