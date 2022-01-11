Marokopa man who sparked massive search misses court date

By Logan Church, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

A Marokopa man who’s accused of wasting police time following a large-scale search for his family last year failed to make his first court appearance.

Clockwise from left: Tom Phillips, Jayda, Maverick and Ember.

Thomas Phillips and his three children went missing near the isolated North Island west coast settlement of Marokopa in September 2021, sparking a large search by police, search and rescue, and locals.

Concern came after Phillips' ute was found below the tideline at Kiritehere Beach.

The family were missing for several weeks, and the search was eventually suspended.

They emerged from the bush on September 30.

Phillips was later charged with wasting police time.

The maximum penalty, according to court documents seen by 1News, is three months imprisonment or a $2000 fine.

Today, Phillips was supposed appeared by video link at the Te Kuiti District Court before Judge Phillip Clayton, but his lawyer, Garth O'Brien, confirmed he was not present.

Judge Clayton approved a warrant for his arrest.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeHamilton and Waikato

