John Stamos pays Bob Saget tribute on Full House cast's behalf

John Stamos has released a statement on behalf of the Full House cast following the death of Bob Saget.

Bob Saget and John Stamos in 2016 (Source: Getty)

The actor and comedian passed away on Monday at the age of 65 and his sitcom colleague John, 58, has posted a statement on social media on behalf of his cast mates, who also include twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and Candace Cameron.

The message reads: "Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now grieve as a family.

"Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful moments of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us."

The statement concluded: "Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob's honour, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob."

The message is signed off from 'John, Dave, Candace, Jodie, Lori, Andrea, Scott, Jeff, Ashley and Mary-Kate.'

Read more: Full House star Bob Saget dies aged 65

Lori Loughlin - who starred in the comedy series that ran from 1987 to 1995 - released an additional statement paying tribute to the star.

The 57-year-old actress said: "Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am. Bob was more than my friend, he was my family.

"I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you Bobby."

Other figures in the world of entertainment paid tribute to Bob following his tragic passing, with comedian Pete Davidson describing him as "one of the nicest men on the planet".

The 27-year-old star - who has been open about his battle with Borderline Personality Disorder - wrote on Twitter: “Bob Saget was one of the nicest men on the planet. When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff.

"He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in anyway he can - connecting us with doctors and new things we can try. He would check in on me and make sure I was okay."