Immigration Minister weighs up Djokovic visa decision

Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is still weighing up whether to use his discretionary powers to cancel the visa of world No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic practices in the Rod Laver Arena ahead of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Source: AAP)

Hawke is still yet to make a decision on whether Djokovic should be deported after Monday’s decision by a federal court to overturn the tennis star’s visa cancellation.

In a statement, a spokesman for the minister said the situation surrounding the tennis star was being closely examined.

“In line with due process, Minister Hawke will thoroughly consider the matter,” the spokesman said.

“As the issue is ongoing, for legal reasons it is inappropriate to comment further.”

Should such a discretionary decision be made, Djokovic could be banned from entering the country for three years.

Court documents have also raised fresh questions about the tennis star’s status to enter the country.

Djokovic told authorities on a border declaration form he had not travelled in the two-week period before his flight to Australia.

However, Djokovic was filmed playing tennis in the streets of Belgrade in Serbia on Christmas Day and training in Spain on December 31, both within the 14-day window.

The declaration notes that giving false or misleading information is a serious offence, while civil penalties are also available.

Djokovic was detained in immigration detention last week for arriving into the country unvaccinated with an invalid exemption, in breach of Australia’s border laws, and his visa was cancelled as a result.

However, the federal court quashed the decision, after government lawyers conceded the decision made during an early morning immigration interview was unreasonable in the circumstances.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison is dealing with the possibility of a diplomatic fallout should Djokovic be deported ahead of the Australian Open.

Morrison held talks with his Serbian counterpart Ana Brnabic on Tuesday, where the Prime Minister explained Australia’s border policy.

The leaders agreed to stay in contact on the issue and to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between the countries.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the Australian Open was bigger than one player.

However, he said he was not lobbying the Immigration Minister to act in a certain way on the matter.

“I’m not going to be out there every day calling for him to use (discretionary powers) or not use them, that’s a matter for him,” Andrews said.

“He ought to do that free of any pressure, free of any public debate.”

Following the court’s decision, Djokovic was out practising on Rod Laver Arena late on Monday night, before he was back out on the court training on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s session was closed off to the media and members of the public.

“I’m pleased and grateful that the judge overturned my visa cancellation,” Djokovic wrote on social media following the federal court’s decision.

“Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete at the Australian Open. I remain focused on that.”

The Australian Open begins on Monday, where Djokovic will aim to win a record 21st Grand Slam title.