Fire rips through large home in east Christchurch

Police are asking east Christchurch residents to avoid Bowhill Road, where a fire has torn through a large two-storey home.

Fire on Bowhill Road, New Brighton, Christchurch (Source: Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon)

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they received more than 20 calls to the New Brighton property after the blaze sparked about 1pm.

The firefighters first at the blaze called for backup - five crews with breathing apparatuses contained the fire and are now dampening down hotspots.

Emergency services attend a fire on Bowhill Road, New Brighton (Source: Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon)

Residents living downwind of the home have been told to shut their doors and windows and avoid the smoke.

A large cordon has been set up and Bowhill Road is closed.

There are no reports of injuries, or of anyone being at the property, when the blaze broke out.

