Weather system in Fiji strengthens to a tropical cyclone

The tropical depression slamming parts of Fiji has now strengthened to a category 1 tropical cyclone according to the Fiji Meteorological Service.

Image of TD03F over Fiji (Source: Fiji Meteorological Service)

The Fiji Met Service said tropical Cyclone Cody is expected to intensify in the next few days.

It said at 6am local time, Cyclone Cody was located to the Southwest of Kadavu.

"TC Cody is moving towards the Southwest and gradually moving away from the Fiji Group," said Fiji Met.

📢Severe Weather Update



A Flash Flood Warning⚠️ remains in force for all low lying & flash flood prone areas of Viti Levu & Vanua Levu including small streams in the outer islands especially for Ovalau, Koro & Taveuni.



For latest update on Flash Flood: https://t.co/Nh4jU7t3Gv pic.twitter.com/0oKfqQKMKV — Fiji Meteorological Service (@FJMETservice) January 9, 2022

Bad weather associated with the system over the last few days has caused major flooding in the country.

On Sunday, the National Disaster Management Office said a 35-year-old man from the western town of Tavua drowned while trying to cross a flooded river.

Check out the @FijiRoads's GIS dashboard link ⬇️ to see the status of the road network. https://t.co/2aeNjBH63d https://t.co/9aJKYxeMEl — Fiji NDMO (@FijiNDMO) January 9, 2022

The office expects thousands more who live in Fiji's main island Viti Levu could be in danger as major waterways record increasing water levels, and rivers banks burst.

Over 300 people are currently taking shelter in evacuation centres around Fiji.

There are 28 evacuations centres open in the Western Division while two are open in the Northern Division.

