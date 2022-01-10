Thompson makes splash in NBA return with thunderous dunk

Source: Associated Press

Klay Thompson scored 17 points in his return from two devastating injuries that sidelined him more than two-and-a-half years, helping the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 96-82 on Monday.

Thompson was 7 of 18 from the field and 3 of 8 from 3-point range.

He added three rebounds, an assist and a steal in 20 minutes, walking off the court to a thunderous ovation followed by chants of “Klay! Klay!” from the Chase Center crowd.

Stephen Curry had 29 points, five rebounds and five assists, and Jordan Poole added 14 points for Golden State.

The Warriors snapped a two-game losing streak to tie Phoenix for the NBA lead at 30-9.

Klay Thompson.

Klay Thompson. (Source: Associated Press)

Lamar Stevens had 17 points and four rebounds for Cleveland.

Thompson missed 941 days and hadn’t played since tearing the ACL in his left knee in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against Toronto.

While rehabbing from surgery for that injury, he tore his right Achilles tendon scrimmaging on his own in November 2020.

The five-time All-Star finally made his much-anticipated return, and reached two career milestones — 12,000 points and 1,800 3-pointers.

Tyrese Haliburton scored 17 points for the Kings.

Basketball

Popular Stories

1

NZ's most popular baby names for 2021 revealed

2

Anti-vax Canterbury doctor can no longer practise in NZ

3

Watch: LA cops save pilot from crashed plane seconds before train hits

4

'Just the funniest and nicest' - Tributes flow for Bob Saget

5

Video captures moment surfboards nearly hit oncoming traffic

Latest Stories

Djokovic given short deportation reprieve, hearing continues

Shark bite leaves Ōamaru teen with 52 stitches

Covid-19: Victoria to mandate boosters, ban indoor dancefloors

Watch: LA cops save pilot from crashed plane seconds before train hits

Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog wins big at Golden Globes

Related Stories

Shamir ‘not getting too excited’ with Breakers' first win

NBA postpones two games as Covid cases soar in league

NBA has 'no plans' to pause season despite rise in cases

Manawatū Jets basketball player dies in Horowhenua crash