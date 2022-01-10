Thompson makes splash in NBA return with thunderous dunk

Klay Thompson scored 17 points in his return from two devastating injuries that sidelined him more than two-and-a-half years, helping the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 96-82 on Monday.

Thompson was 7 of 18 from the field and 3 of 8 from 3-point range.

He added three rebounds, an assist and a steal in 20 minutes, walking off the court to a thunderous ovation followed by chants of “Klay! Klay!” from the Chase Center crowd.

Stephen Curry had 29 points, five rebounds and five assists, and Jordan Poole added 14 points for Golden State.

The Warriors snapped a two-game losing streak to tie Phoenix for the NBA lead at 30-9.

Lamar Stevens had 17 points and four rebounds for Cleveland.

Thompson missed 941 days and hadn’t played since tearing the ACL in his left knee in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against Toronto.

While rehabbing from surgery for that injury, he tore his right Achilles tendon scrimmaging on his own in November 2020.

The five-time All-Star finally made his much-anticipated return, and reached two career milestones — 12,000 points and 1,800 3-pointers.

