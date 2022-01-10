Police investigate video of dog being thrown off Gisborne bridge

Source:

The Police and SPCA are investigating an incident in Gisborne where a person was seen pushing a dog off a bridge into the water.

A police car (file picture).

A police car (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The incident was captured on video and posted online on Reddit.

Video shows a group of people standing on a bridge, before one person picks a dog up and places it close to the edge before pushing it off.

SPCA Inspectorate Team Leader Pip Lamb said the behaviour displayed in the video was concerning.

"Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about the people responsible is asked to share this by contacting SPCA's Gisborne Centre on 06 867 9463 and following the extension instructions to report a welfare concern.

"This sort of behaviour is extremely irresponsible and could result in injury to the dog, and may constitute an offence under the Animal Welfare Act. "

Police said they received an online report of this matter in the early hours of the morning and were currently in the initial stages of assessing it.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandGisborneCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

NZ's most popular baby names for 2021 revealed

2

Djokovic freed from Australian immigration, visa reinstated

3

Police investigate video of dog being thrown off Gisborne bridge

4

Shark bite leaves Ōamaru teen with 52 stitches

5

ACC data shows huge cost of avocado-related injuries

Latest Stories

Muriwai Ihakara: Long-standing champion of kapa haka dies

Demi Lovato has spider tattooed on side of head

ACC data shows huge cost of avocado-related injuries

China's Tianjin testing all 14M residents after Omicron found

Djokovic freed from Australian immigration, visa reinstated

Related Stories

Invercargill police seeking information on weekend assault

Death of Gisborne toddler being investigated as homicide

More human remains found at North Canterbury beach

Police investigating fake banknotes in South Taranaki