Demi Lovato has spider tattooed on side of head

Source: Bang Showbiz

Demi Lovato has had a spider tattooed on the side of their head.

Demi Lovato with new spider tattoo

Demi Lovato with new spider tattoo (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The chart-topping pop star has taken to social media to reveal their latest tattoo, with Demi posting a snap of their eye-catching black spider tattoo on their Instagram Story.

Demi, 29 - who recently shaved their head - captioned the image: "By @ drwoo

"Now @alchemistamber come fix my hair pleeeease [laughing emojis] (sic)"

Demi's post also included a time stamp of "Saturday 3:10pm".

The pop star already has a number of other tattoos, including one on their hand that they got to celebrate their birthday in August.

The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker has renderings of a planet, a moon and stars, and has previously turned to celebrity tattoo artist Dr Woo when they've wanted a new inking.

Demi posted the behind-the-scenes video of their latest tattoo experience shortly after returning home from rehab.

