One person has died following a single-car crash in Waikato early on Monday morning.

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

Police say they were alerted to the crash on State Highway 30, in Mangakino, around 3.30am.

A second person involved in the crash has been transported to Rotorua Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash scene has been cleared and State Highway 30 is now open.