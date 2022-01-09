Flames ‘30 metres up in the air’ ravage Motueka building

A witness has described "pretty horrific" scenes as a fire tore through the former tobacco plant in Motueka early on Monday morning.

Old tobacco warehouse in Motueka gutted by fire. (Source: 1News)

Residents near the fire have since been urged to stay indoors and close their windows and doors after asbestos was found in the building.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesperson said firefighters were called to the fire on King Edward St in Motueka just before 4.30am.

"Asbestos was found in the building and a lot of smoke has been drifting around the area," the spokesperson said.

Resident Alex Cawood, who helped alert nearby residents to the fire, told 1News, "By the time the fire department arrived, it was well alight and buildings just started to collapse".

"It was pretty horrific."

Cawood said the flames were "about 30 metres up in the air".

"Not even smoke - it was just orange flame. It was just horrendous."

The Fire and Emergency spokesperson said people in the immediate area have been advised to "stay indoors, away from the smoke with their windows and doors closed".

"If there is ash found on and around your property, wash it away. If there is any washing outside this should be rewashed as a precaution."

A push alert was earlier sent out to those in the area.

The size of the building, which is in an industrial part of Motueka, is unknown, the spokesperson earlier said.

Smoke billows from a building fire in Motueka. (Source: Supplied)

"Fourteen fire trucks and support vehicles, including a command unit, responded to fight the fire. Firefighters are currently still on scene dampening the site down and mopping up."

Anyone seeking medical advice has been urged to call Healthline on 0800 611 116.