Fire crews, choppers fighting large vegetation fire near Lake Wanaka

Fire crews are responding to a large vegetation fire near Glendhu Bay, on Lake Wanaka.

(Source: 1News)

Helicopters are supporting crews from Wanaka, Dunstan, Luggate and Arrowtown in fighting the fire off of Wanaka Mt Aspiring Road between the Treble Cone Skifield Road.

Fire and Emergency were notified of the fire, which is currently about 1 kilometre by 100m, at about 1.30pm on Sunday.

The fire has jumped the road and it is currently closed.

Fire and Emergency NZ said there had been reports of drones operating near the fire which is "exceptionally dangerous with helicopters in the air and they need to be ground immediately".