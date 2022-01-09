Baldwin denies not cooperating with shooting investigation

Alec Baldwin has hit back at claims he is not complying with the Rust shooting investigation.

Alec Baldwin in an Instagram video. (Source: @alecbaldwininsta)

In October, Baldwin, 63, was holding a gun during rehearsals on the set of the movie Rust when it discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the film’s director Joel Souza and Baldwin has insisted he is cooperating with the authorities as they investigate.

A search warrant has been issued for Baldwin's phone and he said in a new Instagram video: "Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that’s b*******, that’s a lie.

"This is a process where one state makes the request of another state. Someone from another state can’t come to you and say, ‘Give me your phone, give me this, give me that’. They can’t do that. They’ve got to go through the state you live in.

"And it’s a process that takes time and they have to specify what exactly they want.

"They can’t just go through your phone and take your photos or your love letters to your wife or what have you, I really don’t know.

"But of course, we are 1000 per cent going to comply with all that, we’re perfectly fine with that."

The Santa Fe Sheriff's Office filed for a search warrant on December 17, as they said material “relevant to the investigation” could be on the device.

Detective Alexandria Hancock wrote in the search warrant: “Affiant is requesting a warrant for the seizure and search of Alec Baldwins’ cell phone to search for any evidence relating to the death investigation of Halyna Hutchins.

“Affiant believes there may be evidence on the phone, due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s).

Actor Alec Baldwin speaks on a phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Source: Associated Press)

“Such information, if it exists, may be material and relevant to this investigation.

“Affiant was also made aware there were several emails and text messages sent and received regarding the movie production Rust in the course of interviews.”

The Santa Fe Sheriff's Office have said they are now “actively working” with the Suffolk County Sheriff's Department in New York – where Baldwin has a home – to get the information they need.

The two departments are also working with the New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney’s Office, as well as Baldwin’s lawyers.