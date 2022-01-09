Asbestos found in Motueka building fire

Residents near a fire at a commercial building in Motueka have been urged to stay indoors and close their windows and doors after asbestos was found in the building.

A fire truck at the scene of a building fire in Motueka. (Source: Supplied)

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesperson said firefighters were called to the fire on King Edward St in Motueka just before 4.30am.

"Asbestos was found in the building and a lot of smoke has been drifting around the area," the spokesperson said.

"People in the immediate area are asked to stay indoors, away from the smoke with their windows and doors closed. If you need medical advice call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

"If there is ash found on and around your property, wash it away. If there is any washing outside this should be rewashed as a precaution."

Smoke billows from a building fire in Motueka. (Source: Supplied)

A push alert was earlier sent out to those in the area.

The size of the building, which is in an industrial part of Motueka, is unknown, the spokesperson earlier said.

"Fourteen fire trucks and support vehicles, including a command unit, responded to fight the fire. Firefighters are currently still on scene dampening the site down and mopping up."