High temps settling in for the summer - NIWA

Source:

New Zealand's hot, dry summer looks set to continue, with the La Niña weather pattern, warm seas and high pressure systems combining to keep temperatures up.

Beach in New Zealand

Beach in New Zealand

NIWA's latest climate outlook, for January to March, predicts plenty of heat.

Its principal scientist, Chris Brandolino, said the higher temperatures and humidity could mean more restless nights for some.

"It's going to make for some tough sleeping nights - probably more than usual."

Rainfall over the three-month outlook period was predicted to be about average, although rather than persistent falls NIWA expected long, dry periods to be interrupted by sodden patches.

"These extended dry periods are likely to persist," said Brandolino.

Eastern areas of the North and South islands may find some respite, thanks to onshore winds.

It originally appeared as if Northland, Waikato, Southland and Otago would be New Zealand's driest areas this summer, Brandolino added, but a lack of rain elsewhere meant a greater proportion of the country was now in for a parched summer.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandWeather News

Popular Stories

1

Sinead O'Connor's son, 17, found dead after going missing

2

Green Party discontent: Members walk, ex-MPs criticise leadership

3

Tennis needs Djokovic at the Open — Kyrgios

4

Two music festivals named as Covid-19 locations of interest

5

Large Matamata fire out; affected business remains optimistic

Latest Stories

Green Party discontent: Members walk, ex-MPs criticise leadership

Nico Porteous wins Freeski Halfpipe World Cup at Mammoth Mountain

Kate, the reliable Duchess of Cambridge, turns 40

Tennis needs Djokovic at the Open — Kyrgios

High temps settling in for the summer - NIWA

Related Stories

Parts of North Island to soar past 30 degrees today

Extreme sea conditions close Napier beach

NZ seeing five times more temperature extremes than expected

Heat alerts issued for some parts of the country