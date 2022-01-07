Djokovic saga: Victoria 'didn't get federal visa advice'

Victoria's acting premier says the state government was not informed by Tennis Australia that unvaccinated tennis players would not be allowed into the country for the Australian Open.

Following the cancellation of world No.1 Novak Djokovic's visa for breaching entry requirements, Jacinta Allan said it was still the federal government's responsibility to grant entry of arrivals.

Djokovic's visa was cancelled after he fell foul of rules requiring people to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to enter Australia.

The Serbian superstar has argued he had a vaccination exemption allowing him to travel to Australia.

But it appears he only had an exemption provided by Tennis Australia and the Victorian government to participate in the competition.

It comes after the Commonwealth wrote to Tennis Australia last year advising the organisation that unvaccinated arrivals would not be let in and that a recent virus infection would not be a valid exemption from the requirement.

Allan said while the federal government told Tennis Australia about the vaccination requirements, it was not passed on to the state government.

"I'm advised that members of the Victorian government hadn't seen that correspondence, we wouldn't necessarily see it," she told reporters in Melbourne on Friday.

"But it reinforces that point that it is the commonwealth government that's responsible for issuing visas, and how they engage in that dialogue with Tennis Australia is a matter for them."

The nine-time Australian Open champion, who arrived in Melbourne close to midnight on Wednesday, was formally denied entry about nine hours later and is being held in an inner north Melbourne hotel while he mounts a legal challenge against the deportation order.

His case began on Thursday in the Federal Court and will return on Monday for a final hearing.

Djokovic could be called to give evidence in court virtually.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews has revealed border officials are investigating two other arrivals into Australia for the Grand Slam tournament for similar visa breaches for being unvaccinated.

"If Australia Border Force becomes aware there is an issue, they will continue to investigate and make sure that Australia's entry requirements are maintained," she told the Seven Network on Friday.

"[ABF] will continue the investigations and once it is finalised, I'm sure that I will be briefed."

Former Immigration Department deputy secretary Abul Rizvi told ABC radio the ABF and government response to Djokovic's visa issue was poorly handled.

"To wait until he arrived at the border and then cancel the visa is extraordinarily poor practice," he said.

"The process used for Novak Djokovic is simply unworkable at any scale."

Allan reinforced that any decision about granting visas to enter the country was for the federal government.

"How people who participate in the event get into the country is a matter for the federal government, not the Victorian government," she said.

"The role of the Victorian government here as the city and the state that hosts the Australian Open is to run a safe event."

Meanwhile, Djokovic's family in Serbia has rallied around the champion, accusing the federal government of keeping him in captivity and comparing him to Jesus.

"They're keeping him in captivity. They are trampling on Novak and thus they are trampling on Serbia and the Serbian people," Djokovic's father Srdjan said at a news conference in Belgrade on Thursday.

"[Australian Prime Minister Scott] Morrison and his like have dared attack Novak to bring Serbia to its knees.

"They crucified Jesus and now they are trying to crucify Novak the same way and force him on his knees."

The Australian Open begins on January 17.