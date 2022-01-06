Novak Djokovic fighting deportation in Victoria court

Tennis world No.1 Novak Djokovic is likely to remain in visa limbo overnight as he fights to stave off impending deportation before the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic. (Source: AAP)

The nine-time champion is challenging the Australian Border Force's decision to cancel his visa, by applying for a judicial review of the visa cancellation decision by Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews.

But Judge Anthony Kelly still did not have the application at 4pm (pm NZT) on Thursday

His barrister Nick Wood said the application had since been filed and they are trying to obtain a person affidavit from Djokovic overnight.

But in the interest of time, Judge Kelly has urged Djokovic to give evidence virtually before the Federal Circuit Court.

"I am, I'll reiterate, strongly inclined to try and assist the parties in resolving this interim application today," he said.

"If that means, that your client needs to give evidence by (Microsoft) Teams, I will hear him. I doubt that his evidence will be controversial."

Judge Kelly said he could not rule on the case for an injunction without first reading the submission.

Tennis Australia has indicated it needs to know Djokovic's status before Tuesday so it can find a replacement player, Mr Wood said.

But the judge replied: "The tail won't be wagging the dog here."

Government barrister Christopher Tran is still awaiting instructions from Ms Andrews but suggested there was no need for an interim hearing until Friday.

"In that spirit, can I just encourage you both to reflect upon the necessity for any removal application to be made before Monday," Judge Kelly said.

"It would seem to me to be consistent with the expedition which is sought by both parties in this proceeding that I hear any application of that kind by 10am (Noon NZT) tomorrow morning."

It means Djokovic will at least remain in Australia overnight.

The hearing is due to resume at 6pm (8pm NZT).

The Serbian superstar claimed he had an exemption against vaccination allowing him to enter Australia, but it appears it was only granted for the tournament and not entry into the country.

He arrived in Australia late Wednesday night and after being detained at the airport was transferred to the Park Hotel in Carlton - an alternative place of immigration detention.

The judge confessed to knowing little about tennis, questioning when Djokovic would be required at the tournament, if allowed to play.

The Australian Open begins on January 17 and Judge Kelly questioned what resources were available for Djokovic.

"I don't think it's unreasonable for the court to ask, as an open question, whether the particular hotel in which the applicant is staying or may be able to stay might have available to him tennis practising facilities," he said.