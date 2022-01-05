Macron directs salty language at France's unvaccinated

French President Emmanuel Macron burst into the presidential race with an explosive remark about the country's minority of unvaccinated people — in an apparent effort to win support from mainstream voters but at the risk of widening divisions over the issue.

French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron used a vulgarity to describe his strategy for pressuring vaccine refusers to get coronavirus jabs.

In an interview published by Le Parisien newspaper late Tuesday, he used the word “emmerder,” rooted in the French word for “crap” and meaning to rile or to bug. His salty language dominated news broadcasts Wednesday.

“The unvaccinated, I really want to bug them. And so we will continue doing so, to the end. That’s the strategy,” he said in the sit-down interview at the presidential Elysee Palace with a panel of its readers.

The 44-year-old outspoken, centrist president also expressed his desire to run for reelection in April's presidential vote. Yet he said he is still waiting to formally declare his candidacy because he wants to focus on the pandemic first.

Macron's comments come as lawmakers are heatedly debating new measures that would allow only the vaccinated to enjoy leisure activities such as eating out. More than 91 per cent of adults in France are fully vaccinated.

Macron’s goal is “to draw all the attention” and "make his contenders disappear, on the Trump model", political communications expert Philippe Moreau Chevrolet tweeted.

It is also a way to point the finger at people who haven't been vaccinated as being responsible for the situation — instead of being himself held accountable for the record numbers of infections, Moreau Chevrolet said.

Journalist Frédéric Says, a close observer of French politics, said on France Culture radio that it seems likely that Macron wants to “capitalise” on the exasperation expressed by many French voters.

Macron was answering the question of a woman expressing indignation at planned surgeries of vaccinated people being cancelled while unvaccinated patients are occupying most of the beds in intensive care units.

Commentators noted the remark appears to be even more surprising only three weeks after Macron expressed regrets about having hurt people’s feelings with some comments.

“There are words that can hurt and I think that’s never right ... Respect is part of political life,” he said on national television.

During his term, Macron upset many people when he told a jobless man that he just had to “cross the street” to find work. Or when he told retirees with small pensions to stop complaining. And when he suggested some French workers are “lazy”.

In recent months, France has seen weekly street protests against virus-related restrictions and vaccine requirements.

France reported a record-smashing 332,252 daily virus cases Tuesday as Omicron infections race across the country, burdening hospital staff and threatening to disrupt transportation, schools and other services.