Covid-19 exposure event at Taranaki Base Hospital's ED

Source:

It remains unclear whether hospital staff will be stood down, after the Ministry of Health identified an exposure event at Taranaki Base Hospital's emergency department.

Hospital beds line a corridor (file picture).

Hospital beds line a corridor (file picture).

In its daily Covid-19 statement, the Ministry of Health says the Taranaki DHB is working with those who may be affected by the exposure event.

The Ministry said no staff have been stood down as of yet.

Anyone who was present at the ED between Saturday January 1 at 6.30pm and midnight on Sunday January 2 is considered a casual contact.

The Ministry of Health advises casual contacts to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after they were exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you receive a negative test result.

Public health staff are continuing to investigate to determine whether the event is linked to any previously reported cases in the region.

Two cases of Covid-19 were reported in the Taranaki community today, both cases are household contacts.

There were 17 new community cases in total.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandTaranakiCoronavirus Pandemic

