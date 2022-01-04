Parts of North Island to soar past 30 degrees today

Parts of the North Island are again set to swelter in summer heat today, with forecast highs of more than 30 degrees.

Jandals at a beach. (Source: istock.com)

New Zealanders will be subject to another day of sweltering temperatures, but there is some reprieve in sight.

Taupō yesterday had its equal-hottest January day on record, with a top of 33.2 degrees.

Hamilton also recorded a milestone temperature with yesterday's 31.4 degree heat officially marking the second hottest day since the Ruakura weather station began operating in 1940.

Wednesday's emojicast:



🌤️

☁️

🌤️🌤️

☁️☁️🌤️🌤️

☁️☁️🌤️🌤️

☁️☁️☁️

☁️☁️

☁️



🌤️☁️

🌤️☁️

🌤️🌤️🌤️ 🌧️

🌤️🌤️

🌤️🌤️☁️

🌤️🌤️☁️

🌧️ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 4, 2022

NIWA meteorologist Chris Brandalino told Morning Report temperatures could soar above 30 in Waikato today.

Meanwhile, parts of Northland could also hit 30 degrees, adding to a series of abnormal temperatures over the past few days.

"There's been multiple locations over multiple days that have hit or exceeded 30 degrees. Even if it hasn't hit 30 we've had temperatures in Auckland well up into the upper 20s... 27, 28 degrees for consecutive days."

The central North Island with the clean sweep 🧹 of today's top five temps, along with several near-records for January.



🌡️Taupō: Equal-warmest Jan (records since 1950)

🌡️Taum: 4th-warmest (since 1947)

🌡️Te Kuiti: 2nd-warmest (since 1959)

🌡️Hamilton: 2nd-warmest (since 1940) pic.twitter.com/VTXBVamwKc — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 4, 2022

While not every area will break temperature records, all regions are in for some warm weather in coming days, Brandolino said.

"I expect to see widespread middle and upper 20s across much of the North Island with pockets of the South Island seeing temperatures above 25 [degrees] Celsius and we're doing it again tomorrow... central and eastern Waikato are likely to get close to 30 degrees tomorrow," he said.

Brandolino expected temperatures to cool off over coming days in the South Island.

rnz.co.nz