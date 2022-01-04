Former Theranos CEO Holmes guilty of fraud and conspiracy

Source: Associated Press

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes was convicted on four counts of fraud and conspiracy Tuesday, ending a lengthy trial that has captivated Silicon Valley.

Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, California.

Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, California. (Source: Associated Press)

The jury found her not guilty of four other felony charges. On the three remaining charges, the jury was deadlocked.

Holmes could now face up to 20 years in prison.

The former entrepreneur, who had bowed her head several times before the jury was polled by the judge, remained seated and expressed no visible emotion as the verdicts were read. Her partner, Billy Evans, showed agitation in earlier moments but appeared calm during the verdict reading.

After the judge left the courtroom to meet with jurors individually, Holmes got up to hug Evans and her parents before leaving with her lawyers.

