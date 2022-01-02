Two men missing on Manawatū River

Two men have gone missing after swimming at Manawatū River.

Manawatū River. (Source: istock.com)

In a statement on Sunday, police said they were called to the incident after receiving reports from the public just after 5.30pm.

"It is believed two men who were swimming in the river near Awapuni are missing," the statement said.

St John told 1News they sent one ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and one helicopter to the scene.

"We have been stood down by police and are no longer at the scene. We did not treat or transport any patients," they said.

It comes after an 11-year-old girl’s body was recovered in the search for two missing swimmers in the Manawatū River, police said on Friday.