Two men missing on Manawatū River

Source: 1News

Two men have gone missing after swimming at Manawatū River.

Manawatū River.

Manawatū River. (Source: istock.com)

In a statement on Sunday, police said they were called to the incident after receiving reports from the public just after 5.30pm.

"It is believed two men who were swimming in the river near Awapuni are missing," the statement said.

St John told 1News they sent one ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and one helicopter to the scene.

"We have been stood down by police and are no longer at the scene. We did not treat or transport any patients," they said.

It comes after an 11-year-old girl’s body was recovered in the search for two missing swimmers in the Manawatū River, police said on Friday.

New ZealandManawatu-Wanganui

Popular Stories

1

Two men missing on Manawatū River

2

Person dies in Waikato crash

3

‘Serious concerns’ for Queenstown woman missing since NYE

4

Teenage boy who died after being hit by vehicle in Omaha named

5

Adult entertainment venues new Covid locations in Auckland

Latest Stories

Two men missing on Manawatū River

Crews rescue 21 people on stuck tram cars in New Mexico

New Zealand 328, Bangladesh 175-2 in reply, day 2, 1st test

Government defends health reform banishing DHBs

Heat alerts issued for some parts of the country

Related Stories

Two people missing on Manawatū River, search underway

Man critically injured after 'exiting' moving vehicle in Palmerston North

Man in induced coma after being injured during Levin arrest

Ex-Lake Alice staffer accused of abusing children named