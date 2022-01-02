Police urge drivers to take care on the road over summer

Police have issued a reminder for drivers to take care on the road over the summer as the holiday road toll continues to climb.

“As families start heading home to go back to work or relocate to another hotspot, police are reminding all drivers to be patient, keep calm and expect delays,” Assistant Commissioner for Deployment and Road Policing, Bruce O’Brien, said in a statement.

The holiday road toll rose to 14 on Monday.

“That’s 14 families who are entering the New Year without a loved one,” O’Brien said.

He said it’s “crucial that everyone on our roads behaves safely” as more Kiwis take to their cars, caravans and campervans to travel across the country.

O’Brien advised motorists to drive to the conditions and speed limit, adding that speed and bad decision-making “can have devastating consequences”.

“Your behaviour affects you, your passengers and everyone around you so keep calm and everyone will arrive alive.”

He added that static and mobile speed cameras, and red light cameras, will be operating “so drive like there is a camera around the corner”.

“Fatigue is a factor in many road crashes, so before you start a long-distance drive make sure you are well rested and have had a good meal beforehand.”

O’Brien said people planning journeys should also include breaks to “eat, hydrate, rest and stretch” and to consider sharing the driving with another person.

“Remember, it’s better to arrive alive late than not at all,” he said.

He also reminded motorists they “aren’t the only one using the road”, with motorcyclists and cyclists also taking advantage of the warmer weather.

“Drivers and riders need to take responsibility for themselves and other road users.

“All road users should respect each other and be aware they each have responsibilities to uphold on the road.

“We want everyone travelling on our roads to do so safely wherever and whenever that may be.”

He said police will be out on the roads to deter unsafe driving, and checkpoints will be in place across the country to ensure drivers and vehicles are safe.