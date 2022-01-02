Michael Baker concerned by number of border Covid-19 cases

New Zealand must look at ways to reduce the number of Covid-19 infected travellers arriving into New Zealand as cases at the border increase, epidemiologist Michael Baker says.

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker

There were two new confirmed Omicron cases at the border to report among recent arrivals on Sunday - taking the total number of Omicron cases at the border to 90 - but no further spread from the two cases that were in the community last week.

Baker said he was extremely concerned by the number of Covid-19 cases arriving at the border.

There were 33 cases identified in MIQ over the past two days.

The Government says all evidence suggests every case arriving at the border will have the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Baker said the country needed to look at ways to reduce the number of infected travellers arriving into New Zealand.

"We know that every time we have a case that's in MIQ, that increases the risk of border failure. MIQ is well run but it is unfortunately a numbers game, that there is a human factor, we know this virus is so infectious that there are opportunities for it to escape."

The vast number of cases at the border will put huge pressure on our MIQ facilities, Baker said.

The Ministry of Health said the increasing number of cases at the border "is a reflection on the increase in cases globally and the continued impact of Covid-19 in many parts of the world".

Further measures had been introduced recently in response to Omicron cases at the border, including lengthening the period of time overseas arrivals must spend in MIQ from 7 to 10 days, tighter requirements for pre-departure test, and escalating the roll-out of booster doses, it said in a statement.

The ministry said it was committed to offering strong protection against the Omicron variant getting a foothold in this country.

"We have strengthened and continue to review infection prevention control measures at the border to minimise the risk of transmission. We have also shifted priorities for whole genome sequencing to focus on areas of greatest risk for Omicron transmission."

On Thursday, British DJ Robert Etheridge, who goes by the name DJ Dimension, became New Zealand's first Omicron community case.

The same day it was also announced that an Air New Zealand crew member was infectious with Omicron in the community.

All the close contacts of the two cases who were in the community this week have so far tested negative.

The six close contacts of the case who attended the Hidden Lakes festival in Christchurch had all tested negative and the Ministry said this meant there was no public health risk associated with this event.

The source of Etheridge's infection was still a mystery on Friday, because his case has not been genomically linked to the other Omicron cases that were in MIQ when he was there.

