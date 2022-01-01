Residents near Northland scrub fire to brace for more smoke

Residents and holidaymakers near an ongoing scrub fire in the Far North will be more affected by smoke today and Monday, a firefighter says.

People are being asked to stay "well away" from the beach as firefighters continue to fight the Kaimaumau fire which began on December 18.

Those in the areas of Houhora and Pukenui have been warned the smoke will be worse than what has been experienced for several days.

This is due to a wind change, incident controller John Sutton said.

The anticipated change in wind direction is expected to push the fire towards the northwest.

Firefighters, helicopters, dozers and diggers continue to work to contain the fire on Department of Conservation land.

The beach road north of Kaimaumau village has been closed and people continue to be told to stay off the beach between the village and Houhora.

"The fire is still active in this area and we need people to stay well away for their own safety and to allow our crews to concentrate on the task."

A small number of neighbours on the northwest flank of the fireground were also visited to make sure they are ready in case the fire becomes active near them.

This was due to the easterly wind change forecast.

Residents of Kaimaumau village were able to return home on Saturday night after evacuating again due to the fire.