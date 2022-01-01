Residents near Northland scrub fire asked to evacuate

Residents of Kaimaumau village in the Far North have been asked to “immediately” evacuate due to the ongoing scrub fire.

They are being asked to take a change of clothing and head to Waiharara School.

Fire and Emergency NZ incident controller John Sutton gave the "urgent update" via Facebook just after 2pm on Saturday.

In a later statement he said a wind change had pushed a "backing fire" over containment lines near the village, which has been evacuated as a precaution.

"Extra helicopters have been brought in and fire crews are in place to protect homes and other structures in the village."

Earlier in the day, people in the area were reminded to stay "well away" from the beach due to the fire.

"This is an active fire and we cannot ensure the safety of any member of the public who chooses to go in there," Sutton said.

The fire, which is on Department of Conservation land, started on December 18.

It is now burning within a perimeter of more than 31km.

There are many fires still burning inside the firebreaks, but other hazards at the scene include fire-damaged trees, deep holes left by gum diggers, peat fires burning underground and areas of wetland.