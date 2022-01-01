Nearly 100,000 homes destroyed in Colorado wildfire

A Colorado official says nearly 1000 homes were destroyed, hundreds more were damaged, and that three people are missing after a wildfire charred numerous neighbourhoods in a suburban area at the base of the Rocky Mountains northwest of Denver.

A lone flame flickers as smoke roils from the remains of a home destroyed by a pair of wildfires in Superior, Colorado. (Source: Associated Press)

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle also said that investigators are still trying to find the cause of the blaze that erupted on Friday.

The wind-whipped wildfire blackened entire neighbourhoods in the area between Denver and Boulder.

Pelle said officials were organising cadaver teams to search for the missing in the Superior area and in unincorporated Boulder County. The task is complicated by debris from destroyed structures, covered by 20cm of snow dumped by a storm overnight, he said.

At least 991 homes were destroyed, Pelle said: 553 in Louisville, 332 in Superior and 106 in unincorporated parts of the county. Hundreds more were damaged. Pelle cautioned that the tally is not final.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation. Pelle said utility officials found no downed power lines around where the fire broke out.

He said authorities were pursuing a number of tips and had executed a search warrant at "one particular location". He declined to give details.

The blaze, which burned at least 24sq kilometres, was no longer considered an immediate threat — especially after an overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures. The bitter cold compounded the misery of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes.

At least 0.15m of snow and temperatures in the single digits cast an eerie scene amid still-smouldering remains of homes. Despite the shocking change in weather, the smell of smoke still permeated empty streets blocked off by National Guard troops in Humvees.

Utility crews struggled to restore electricity and gas service to homes that survived, and dozens of people lined up to get donated space heaters, bottled water and blankets at Red Cross shelters. Xcel Energy urged other residents to use fireplaces and wood stoves to stay warm and keep their pipes at home from freezing.

Families filled a long line of cars waiting to pick up space heaters and bottled water at a Salvation Army distribution centre at the YMCA in Lafayette, just north of Superior.

The wildfire broke out unusually late in the year, following an extremely dry fall and amid a winter nearly devoid of snow until the overnight snowfall.

Scientists say climate change is making weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

Ninety percent of Boulder County is in severe or extreme drought, and it hadn’t seen substantial rainfall since mid-summer.

Denver set a record for consecutive days without snow before it got a small storm on December 10, its last snowfall before the wildfires broke out.