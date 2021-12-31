3 Napier locations of interest after 2nd Hawke’s Bay Covid case

There are three locations of interest in Napier after the Hawke’s Bay recorded a second Covid-19 case.

There were three locations on Gloucester St in Taradale. (Source: 1News)

A contact of the region's first case tested positive for the virus, but the infection will be included in the Ministry of Health’s tally released on January 2.

The Ministry of Health's full and updated locations of interest list is available here.

Both cases are isolating with appropriate health and welfare supports in place, Hawke’s Bay District Health Board Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said.

Jones said officials are continuing to investigate a possible source of infection.

So far three locations and times of interest on Taradale's Gloucester Street have been identified, all on Christmas Eve: New Century Bakery Taradale between 1 and 2pm, Paper Plus Taradale from 2.30 and 4pm, and Bin Inn Taradale between 2 and 3.30pm.

The three locations are considered ‘casual exposure’ locations. It means people who visited these locations at the dates and times listed should self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days from day of exposure.

If symptoms develop, they should get a test and stay at home until receiving a negative result.