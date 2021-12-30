NSW reports 21,151 new Covid cases, 6 deaths

Coronavirus case numbers in NSW have surged more than 70 per cent in a single day as the state reported 21,151 new infections on the final day of 2021.

Sydneysiders get tested at Bondi Beach. (Source: AAP)

Six new deaths were also announced on New Year's Eve and there are now 763 people in hospital with the virus, 69 of whom are in intensive care. The majority of people in intensive care are unvaccinated.

The new cases were from 148,410 tests.

Test results have been delayed after surges in the number of people seeking tests in the week before Christmas.

The state recorded 12,226 cases on Thursday as changes to testing for international arrivals and isolation requirements for close contacts and cases changed.

NSW is now asking people not to seek PCR testing unless they are experiencing coronavirus symptoms or have been advised to get one because they are a close contact of a confirmed case.

Following an emergency meeting of the national cabinet on Thursday, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said his state would adopt a "more balanced approach ... that suits the circumstances of the time".

The state is putting faith in rapid antigen tests and is awaiting the arrival of 50 million tests that have been ordered.

The rules for international arrivals will be changed so the thousands of people flying into Sydney daily can obtain a rapid antigen test rather than joining the queue at testing clinics.

Close contacts and people who test positive for Covid-19 will only have to isolate for seven days.

About 95 per cent of people aged over 16 are now fully vaccinated against the virus in NSW.

Meanwhile, Victoria has recorded 5919 new Covid-19 cases in another record day of new infections.

The state set another coronavirus record on Friday, with the number of new daily cases jumping by more than 780 along with seven deaths.

More than 66,700 tests were processed on Thursday, with sites buckling under the demand and having to close early in the day when reaching capacity.

With temperatures set to soar across the New Year weekend, people are warned the weather could close sites too.

"Some testing sites may need to close over the next three days due to excessive heat, particularly those located outdoors in tents," Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton's daily update email said.

The number of active Victorian coronavirus cases has grown to 28,044.

There are 54 people with the virus in intensive care and 428 in total in hospital, with a seven-day hospitalisation average of 392.

However, there are fewer people on ventilators - 21 on Friday, down from 23 on Thursday and 28 on Wednesday.

Ninety-three per cent of the Victorian population aged 12 years or above has now been fully vaccinated.