11-year-old’s body found in search for pair in Manawatū River

An 11-year-old girl’s body has been recovered in the search for two missing swimmers in the Manawatū River, police said on Friday.

Police had started their search for the girl and a 25-year-old woman on Wednesday. They reportedly went underwater and failed to surface.

“While formal identification is yet to take place, police believe it to be the body of the 11-year-old girl,” a spokesperson said.

“Police extend its condolences to the girl's family and loved ones.”

The search for the 25-year-old continues on Friday.

Emergency services were notified of the incident near Maxwells Line at about 3.15pm on Wednesday.

