Hong Kong police raid news outlet over publishing conspiracy

Source: Associated Press

Hong Kong police were raiding the office of an online news outlet on Wednesday after arresting six current and former staff members for conspiracy to publish a seditious publication.

"Stand News" editor Patrick Lam is arrested by police officers in Hong Kong.

"Stand News" editor Patrick Lam is arrested by police officers in Hong Kong. (Source: Associated Press)

More than 200 officers were taking part in the search, police said. They had a warrant to seize relevant journalistic materials under a national security law enacted last year.

The arrests happened early Wednesday and searches of their residences were underway, police said.

Police did not identify those who were arrested but online outlet Stand News posted a video on Facebook of police officers at the home of a deputy editor, Ronson Chan, to investigate the alleged crime. Chan is also chair of the Hong Kong Journalists Association.

The arrests come as authorities crack down on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. Police charged former newspaper publisher Jimmy Lai with sedition on Tuesday. His Apple Daily newspaper shut down after its assets were frozen.

They also follow the removal of sculptures and other artwork from university campuses last week. The works supported democracy and memorialised the victims of China's crackdown on democracy protesters at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989.

WorldAsia

Popular Stories

1

Christchurch restaurant fined $20,000 over Covid-19 breaches

2

Prince Andrew lawsuit at risk as accuser doesn’t live in US

3

Search underway for diver missing north of Gisborne

4

Record high queries about broadcasters' te reo Māori use

5

46 new community Covid-19 cases, 17 Omicron cases in MIQ

Latest Stories

Biden's new dog draws attention from pup-arazzi

Two people missing on Manawatū River, search underway

Russia shuts down longtime human rights organisation

NSW's daily Covid-19 cases almost doubles to 11,201

Christchurch restaurant fined $20,000 over Covid-19 breaches

Related Stories

India blocks foreign funds for Mother Teresa's charity

Nicaragua seizes former Taiwan embassy to give to China

Death toll from Philippines' Typhoon Rai climbs to 389

Putin mulls military measures if West refuses Ukraine guarantees