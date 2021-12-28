Biden signs eye-watering $1.1 trillion US defence bill

President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law, authorising NZ$1.12 trillion in military spending, including a 2.7 per cent pay raise for service members, for 2022.

US President Joe Biden (Source: Associated Press)

The NDAA authorises a five per cent increase in military spending, and is the product of intense negotiations between Democrats and Republicans over issues ranging from reforms of the military justice system to Covid-19 vaccine requirements for soldiers.

“The Act provides vital benefits and enhances access to justice for military personnel and their families, and includes critical authorities to support our country’s national defence,” Biden said Monday in a statement.

The US$768.2 billion price tag marks $25 billion more than Biden initially requested from Congress, a prior proposal that was rejected by members of both parties out of concerns it would undermine US efforts to keep pace militarily with China and Russia.

The new bill passed earlier this month with bipartisan support, with Democrats and Republicans touting wins in the final package.

Democrats applauded provisions in the bill overhauling how the military justice system handles sexual assault and other related crimes, effectively taking prosecutorial jurisdiction over such crimes out of the hands of military commanders.

Republicans, meanwhile, touted success in blocking an effort to add women to the draft, as well as the inclusion of a provision that bars dishonourable discharges for service members who refuse the Covid-19 vaccine.