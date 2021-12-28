Adelaide teen, who clubbed while Covid-positive, charged

Source: AAP

A teen who partied at an Adelaide nightclub despite allegedly knowing he had tested positive for Covid-19 has been arrested.

Night club (file photo).

Night club (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

Police nabbed the 19-year-old Kensington Park man on Tuesday and charged him with failing to comply with emergency directions.

It's alleged the man stayed at a nightclub in the city after being told by South Australia Health he had returned a positive Covid-19 test result, and that he failed to quarantine.

Police initially denied the man bail but he was later released after a review.

He's expected to appear in Adelaide Magistrates Court on January 18.

He faces up to two years behind bars or a fine of AU$20,000 if convicted.

South Australia is on high alert after recording 842 new cases on Monday, the state's highest single-day total.

It topped the previous record of 774 on Sunday.

WorldCoronavirus PandemicCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

18 new Covid-19 community cases, 1 death

2

Napier residents urged to stay inside amid police ‘incident’

3

5 children seriously injured in Matamata crash

4

Adelaide teen, who clubbed while Covid-positive, charged

5

India blocks foreign funds for Mother Teresa's charity

Latest Stories

Boland bonanza helps Australia retain Ashes in record time

Kiwi novelist Keri Hulme dies aged 74

Napier residents urged to stay inside amid police ‘incident’

Adelaide teen, who clubbed while Covid-positive, charged

18 new Covid-19 community cases, 1 death

Related Stories

England won't impose new Covid restrictions before new year

Jury signals verdict not near at Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Uncertainty for US students amid Omicron spread

New South Wales reports first Omicron Covid death