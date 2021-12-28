Actor Hugh Jackman tests Covid-positive

Source: AAP

Australian actor and singer Hugh Jackman says he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Hugh Jackman (file photo).

Hugh Jackman (file photo). (Source: Getty)

Jackman has shared a Twitter post saying he will be unable to perform in The Music Man on Broadway in New York.

"I just wanted you to hear it from me that I tested positive this morning for Covid," the actor said in a shared video.

"My symptoms are like a cold ... a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose but I'm fine. I'm just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP and as soon as I'm cleared I'll be back on stage.

“Please stay safe, be healthy, be kind,” Jackman said.

EntertainmentCoronavirus PandemicNorth America

