Traffic is building on State Highway 1 north of Auckland because of a fallen tree.

Vehicles travelling in both directions can expect to face delays near the Johnstones Hill Tunnel in Puhoi, Waka Kotahi NZTA said.

The transport agency said drivers can expect a 15 to 20-minute delay from Silverdale to Puhoi.

The tree is blocking northbound traffic.

Response crews are at the site.