Spider-Man surpasses US$1B globally in second weekend

Source: Associated Press

Peter Parker’s good fortune continued over the holiday weekend as Hollywood prepares to close the books on a turbulent 2021.

Tom Holland, left, and Benedict Cumberbatch in Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Even with some mighty competition from new Matrix and Sing movies, and rising concerns over the omicron variant, Spider-Man: No Way Home stayed in the No. 1 spot and netted a few more milestones too including crossing the US$1 billion mark globally.

According to studio estimates, Spider-Man added US$81.5 million over the three-day weekend, down 69 per cent from its first weekend.

The Sony and Marvel film has now grossed US$467 million from North American theatres, more than doubling the domestic grosses of 2021′s previous No. 1 film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

With US$587.1 million from 61 overseas markets, in just 12 days of release, Spider-Man has grossed US$1.05 billion globally.

It's the first film of the pandemic to cross $1 billion and is tied with Star Wars: The Force Awakens for being the third-fastest film ever to do so — and this without the benefit of its release in China.

Universal’s Sing 2 came in second place with an estimated US$23.8 million, while Warner Bros.' The Matrix Resurrections grossed US$12 million to take third place.

