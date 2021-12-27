Asian stocks mixed as Omicron uncertainty continues

Major share benchmarks were mostly lower in Asia on Monday at the outset of the last trading week of the year as countries grappled with the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea. (Source: Associated Press)

Benchmarks fell in Shanghai, Bangkok, Tokyo and Seoul. Taiwan and India were higher. Many global markets are closed for holidays.

Comments by China's central bank, or People's Bank of China, over the weekend about support for the economy highlighted differences in stances among major economies balancing the need to support economic recoveries from the pandemic while keeping inflation in check.

The Federal Reserve is among a handful of central banks that have already begun cutting interest rates or otherwise cutting back on the extra support they provided when the pandemic first slammed world economies in early 2020.

“The divergences in global monetary policy are set for a sharper turn heading into the new year, especially after the PBOC’s announcement that it will remain ‘proactive' in its use of monetary policy tools," Mizuho Bank said in a commentary.

“With Omicron cases rising across China, pushing regions into lock downs and tighter social restrictions, a case for additional growth support is increasingly clearer," it said.

The Shanghai Composite index edged 0.2 per cent lower to 3,612.65, while Thailand’s SET edged down less than 0.1 per cent.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index lost 0.4 per cent to 28,676.46 and the Kospi in Seoul declined 0.4 per cent to 3,001.57. India’s Sensex gained 0.1% to 57,189.09.

Markets were closed in Hong Kong, Malaysia and Australia.