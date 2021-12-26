2 deaths at NZ beaches on Boxing Day

Source: 1News

Two people have died in separate incidents on beaches on Sunday afternoon.

Police confirmed the death of a woman following a water-related incident at Waikanae Beach, Kāpiti.

Waikanae Beach, Kapiti.

Waikanae Beach, Kapiti. (Source: istock.com)

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 1.30pm.

Police also reported the death of a man after an "incident" at Karioitahi Beach, southwest of Auckland.

The incident was reported to emergency services shortly after 2pm.

Police declined to give 1News further details about the man's death.

Inquiries into both of the deaths are underway.

It comes after a man died in a water-related incident on Great Barrier Island on Christmas Day.

