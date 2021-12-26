Flare-up of Waiharara fire in Northland

Source: 1News

There has been a flare-up of the Waiharara fire near Kaimaumau in Northland.

Fire and Emergency Northland said the fire is still within a contained area.

Three helicopters are at the scene, with two more expected shortly.

The fire is expected to stay within the containment line. However, fire trucks are on standby on State Highway 1 as the fire heads in its direction.

They say several fire trucks are protecting structures along SH1 and no dwellings are at risk.

A lot of smoke can be seen and residents are being asked to continue to keep windows and doors closed.

People are also being asked to avoid the area if they can.

Anyone experiencing health issues from the smoke is advised to contact Healthline on 0800 611 116.

