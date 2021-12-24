UK breaks record for daily Covid-19 cases

Omicron is spreading rapidly across Britain, with another day of record Covid-19 cases reported.

In the last week case numbers have surged, particularly in London, indicating just how rampant the spread of the new variant is. (Source: Associated Press)

Britain reached a third day of daily case numbers exceeding the 100,000 mark, recording 122,186 new cases on Saturday (NZ time), up from 119,789 on Friday.

In the last week case numbers have surged, particularly in London, indicating just how rampant the spread of the new variant is.

It’s estimated one in 10 people in London likely had Covid-19 on December 19, a substantial leap from the one in 20 estimated by the Office for National Statistics just three days earlier.

Despite overwhelming staff shortages across Britain due to the amount of sick workers self-isolating, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is adamant new restrictions will not be put in place over the holiday season.

He is determined the Christmas of 2021 will be “considerably better” than that of 2020.

Johnson reiterated that the severity of Omicron and hospitalisation rates are still unknown.

Health officials have warned that while recent research on Omicron shows a lower rate of hospitalisation than other variants of Covid-19, there isn’t room for complacency.

Britain’s public health agency says preliminary data suggest that people with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus are between 50 per cent and 70 per cent less likely to need hospitalisation than those with the delta strain.

The UK Health Security Agency findings add to emerging evidence that Omicron produces milder illness than other variants - but also spreads faster and better evades vaccines.

The agency said Thursday that, based on cases in the UK, an individual with Omicron is estimated to be between 31 per cent and 45 per cent less likely to attend a hospital emergency department compared to delta, “and 50 to 70 per cent less likely to be admitted to hospital.”

It cautioned that the analysis is “preliminary and highly uncertain” because of the small number of Omicron patients in hospitals and the fact that most were in younger age groups. As of December 20 (UK time), 132 people had been admitted to UK hospitals with confirmed Omicron, of whom 14 - aged between 52 and 96 - died.

Head of UK Health Security Agency, Jenny Harries, told the BBC “there is a glimmer of Christmas hope... but it definitely isn't yet at the point where we could downgrade that serious threat”.

She said what Britain is experiencing now is a “really fine balance” between seemingly lower risk of hospitalisation but a highly transmissible variant that is bypassing immune defences that were relied on to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

While Britain still has the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in Europe of 147,857, the count appears to be decreasing in light of Omicron.

The government reported 137 new deaths on Saturday, down from 147 on Friday.

The ONS modelling is showing an increase in infection rates across the United Kingdom and estimates more than 2 million people in England, or one in 25, were infected with Covid-19 last Sunday.

It is estimated Scotland has the lowest rate of infections in the UK with one in 65 people on December 19.

Associated Press contributed to this report.