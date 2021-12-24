Thousands making most of MIQ Christmas as Omicron extends stays

The thought of a solitary Christmas free from the stress of shopping and hot stoves might sound ideal, but thousands of people in MIQ have no choice but to spend the day confined to their rooms.

Jet Park Hamilton (Source: rnz.co.nz)

About 3200 people are spending the holiday in managed isolation and quarantine hotels, including 500 children.

Rao Bhamidipati thought he would be out of MIQ two days before Christmas, but his stay has been extended by three days because of a case of the highly-contagious Omicron Covid-19 variant on his flight from India.

"Life has been quite unpredictable for the last couple of years, so I think you've got to take it on the chin and move on. There's no point getting too upset about it," he said.

Bhamidipati is now due to be released from MIQ in Wellington on Boxing Day.

He plans to spend Christmas Day doing crosswords and looking forward to postponed festivities with his children.

MIQ staff want to make Christmas a special but safe celebration for returnees at 32 hotels in Auckland, Hamilton, Rotorua, Wellington and Christchurch.

Most are planning special Christmas menus with turkey, ham, pavlova and strawberries and mince pies.

MIQ general manager of operations Chris Scahill said there would be special treats for the children.

"We're planning on having stockings on a few doors, filled with the odd treat, we've got a few cookies and other little delights in them, and there may even be an in-house Santa or two," he said.

Hotels have Christmas trees and decorations up and returnees have been encouraged to create some festive window art to brighten their rooms.

People can receive parcels from family and friends. Scahill said festive treats were important for people who might be upset about spending the day in isolation.

"It's not an easy thing having to come back and do managed isolation for that period of time. We're about keeping it as safe as possible for people, both our returnees and staff, but also making it as manageable and pleasant as possible, particularly at this important time of year," he said.

Around 4000 staff are working in MIQ hotels on Christmas Day, while adhering to strict infection prevention and control measures.

"Everybody's much more aware of the fact that we do have the new variant, but that doesn't change our fundamental model," Scahill said.

Distinction Christchurch Hotel general manager Rene Bennett said about 160 people would spend Christmas at the MIQ facility.

"There is quite a bit of thought that goes into taking care of not only the adults in house, but also making sure the children are well taken care of and Santa can find them when he comes around," he said.

Guests will be served a five-course set menu, with vegetarian and vegan options, and a small bottle of sparkling wine.

Aneta Graham was released from MIQ just in time for Christmas, after flying in from Melbourne.

"It was all about timing, making sure that I had enough time coming through, the seven days and that hopefully no-one on the plane would have Covid, at which point it gets extended," she said.

Graham even packed a pop-up tinsel tree in case she was forced to stay in MIQ longer than planned, but she is now preparing for a "grand family Christmas" in Christchurch.

"We like to have a few drinks and lots of food. It's going to be really good. Last year was a bit solitary, I spent all day on a Zoom chat with the family which was still nice, but definitely not the same," she said.

The government this week extended the length of MIQ stays from seven days to 10, as part of efforts to stop the Omicron variant's spread.

rnz.co.nz