Body cam video shows babies pulled alive from tornado rubble

Body camera video captured the moments when Kentucky sheriff's deputies rescued two babies who survived a tornado.

The twister ripped the bathtub the babies were sheltering in out of the ground and tossed it with them inside.

Clara Lutz told WFIE-TV that she put 15-month-old Kaden and 3-month-old Dallas in the bathtub with a blanket, a pillow and a Bible. Then the house in Hopkins County started shaking.

The bathtub was found in her yard, upside down, with the babies underneath.

Deputies from the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office located the babies, then drove to the end of her driveway and reunited Lutz with the two children.

Lutz said the parents of the children live on the north end of the county and their home was nearly untouched by the tornado.

Storms tore a 321-kilometre path through Kentucky on December 10, killing 76 people.