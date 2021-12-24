Australian states, territories hit record Covid cases

Source: AAP

A number of Australian states and territories have reported record Covid-19 case numbers on Christmas Eve.

A shopper walks past a sign that reads 'Oh .. How we love you Sydney' in the CBD on November 08, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Source: Getty)

South Australia reported 688 new Covid cases – a new record for the state.

Tasmania recorded 27 new infections – the highest the island state has seen since the pandemic began.

The Australian Capital Territory also reported a rise in cases after recording 102 on Friday – the first time it’s reached the hundreds.

Meanwhile, New South Wales hit over 5000 cases for a second day in a row after reporting 5612 new cases on Friday.

Victoria reported 2095 cases – close to the October 22 high of 2160 cases.

A raft of measures have since been reintroduced to help combat the spread of the Omicron variant in the lead-up to Christmas and the new year.

Wearing masks indoors and QR code scanning will be reintroduced in NSW in a bid to combat the rise in cases, while a mask mandate requiring those aged eight and above entering hospitality and entertainment venues, as well as offices, has come into effect for Victoria.

Queensland residents, meanwhile, have been urged to have a care plan in place in case of a positive result.

WorldCoronavirus PandemicAustralia

