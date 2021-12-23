Sydney man charged over photo shoot abuse of teen girl

Source: AAP

A Sydney amateur photographer has been charged with sexually abusing a teenage girl over a two year period during a series of photo shoots.

A police car in Sydney.

A police car in Sydney. (Source: istock.com)

NSW Police will allege in court the man sexually abused the girl on multiple occasions during the photo shoots across Sydney between January 2018 and February 2020, when the girl was aged between 13 and 16.

Detectives arrested a 29-year-old man in Hurstville on Tuesday.

Police searched his home, seizing mobile phones, computers, hard disk drives, photography equipment, a gel-blaster pistol, an extendable baton, a small Samurai-style sword and a crystal-like substance.

The man was charged with 31 offences including aggravated sex assault of a person under the age of 16, sexual intercourse without consent, sexual intercourse with a person aged between 14 and 16 and using a child over 14 to make child abuse material.

He appeared at Sutherland Local Court the same day and was formally refused bail to re-appear at Central Local Court on Thursday.

