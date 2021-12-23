Rapper Cardi B gifts husband Offset $2.9M for his birthday

Cardi B has gifted Offset US$2 million (NZ$2.9 million) for his birthday.

Cardi B. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The 29-year-old rap star - who is one of the world's best-selling musicians - has revealed via social media that she's presented the Migos rapper with a cheque for an eye-watering sum of money in celebration of his 30th birthday.

Cardi posted a photo of Offset with his cheque on her Instagram Story and she captioned the image: "Happy birthday!!! He literally got it all. (sic)"

In a video clip, Offset is seen smiling and dancing with his cheque.

Cardi - who married the rapper in 2017 - revealed she decided to part with the money because she already has "a lot of business ventures" in the works for 2022.

However, it was recently revealed that Cardi's line of dolls won't be released due to Covid-related manufacturing and shipping delays.

Cardi and Real Women Are - a fashion doll brand - joined forces earlier this year to created a limited edition doll of the rapper.

They started taking pre-orders in March, but the plan was hit by manufacturing and shipping delays, while Cardi was also said to be unhappy with the quality of the design.

The rapper therefore decided to scrap the idea and instructed the manufacturer to issue refunds to her fans.