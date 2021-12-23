Mick Schumacher named F1 reserve driver for Ferrari

Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-times Formula One world champion Michael, will double up as a Ferrari reserve driver next season while also having a regular race seat at US-owned Haas.

Mick Schumacher (Source: Associated Press)

Team boss Mattia Binotto told reporters that the 22-year-old German would be available to stand in at 11 of the record 23 scheduled races should Charles Leclerc or Carlos Sainz be unavailable.

Italian Antonio Giovinazzi, who lost his place at Swiss-based Alfa Romeo this year but has secured a drive in Formula E, will be reserve for the 12 races that do not clash with the electric series.

"Whenever he (Giovinazzi) will be at the race track he will be our reserve driver. And as well he will be available to our customer teams, so both Haas and Alfa Romeo," said Binotto.

Ferrari-backed Schumacher made his Formula One debut this season, outperforming fellow-rookie Nikita Mazepin but neither scoring a point for a tail-end team devoting all their resources to the 2022 car.