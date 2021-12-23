Mick Schumacher named F1 reserve driver for Ferrari

Source: Associated Press

Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-times Formula One world champion Michael, will double up as a Ferrari reserve driver next season while also having a regular race seat at US-owned Haas.

Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher (Source: Associated Press)

Team boss Mattia Binotto told reporters that the 22-year-old German would be available to stand in at 11 of the record 23 scheduled races should Charles Leclerc or Carlos Sainz be unavailable.

Italian Antonio Giovinazzi, who lost his place at Swiss-based Alfa Romeo this year but has secured a drive in Formula E, will be reserve for the 12 races that do not clash with the electric series.

"Whenever he (Giovinazzi) will be at the race track he will be our reserve driver. And as well he will be available to our customer teams, so both Haas and Alfa Romeo," said Binotto.

Ferrari-backed Schumacher made his Formula One debut this season, outperforming fellow-rookie Nikita Mazepin but neither scoring a point for a tail-end team devoting all their resources to the 2022 car.

Motorsport

Popular Stories

1

56 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ

2

Police seek help identifying Auckland crash victim

3

Woman charged over fatal crash that left car down bank near Queenstown

4

Person dies in two-car crash on SH1 near Waipu, Northland

5

Man injured during Levin police arrest dies in hospital

Latest Stories

Timeline for Covid-19 vaccine booster shot causing confusion

Woman charged over fatal crash that left car down bank near Queenstown

Stead explains Ajaz Patel's omission from Bangladesh Tests

Man injured during Levin police arrest dies in hospital

Black Sticks name longtime assistant as new men's coach

Related Stories

Toyota 86 series set for historic season with female trio

F1 driver reveals death threats over crash in final race

Mercedes withdraws appeal of Formula 1 season finale

NZ motorsport industry generates $1.1b annually, study finds