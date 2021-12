A major slip has forced the cancellation of train services between Wellington and the Kapiti Coast.

Train clse up. (Source: istock.com)

Metlink says its trains cannot travel north of Plimmerton because of a slip between Pukerua Bay and Paekakariki.

It is replacing its services betweeen Plimmerton and Waikanae with buses.

Earlier this week, KiwiRail imposed speed restrictions on the same area of the line following a slip.

rnz.co.nz