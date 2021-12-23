Double Olympic champ banned by Canoe Racing NZ

Canoe Racing New Zealand (CRNZ) has expelled double Olympic gold medallist Alan Thompson from the governing body following independent investigations into historical allegations of sexual harrassment.

File picture. (Source: Photosport)

After allegations came to light in October last year, investigations conducted by Wellington QC Victoria Casey found Thompson, 62, acted in a manner "unbecoming of a member" and brought the sport into disrepute by making "inappropriate sexualised remarks" to female athletes, CRNZ said in a statement.

CRNZ held a special general meeting on Wednesday night, with delegates from the organisation's 16 member clubs voting in favour of a special resolution to expel Thompson.

The complaints against Thompson, who won two Olympic golds at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, reportedly related to incidents in 1998 and 2014.

CRNZ said Thompson was also accused of indecently exposing himself to a female athlete on tour in Europe in 1991.

Thompson's lawyer David Fraundorfer told Stuff in a statement the Olympian had rejected all allegations.

"Mr Thompson is saddened that his relationship with CRNZ has ended after his many years of service to the sport. Even so, he does not regret speaking out in relation to the welfare issues the sport faced.

"He continues to reject the allegations made against him and highlights he was willing to participate in a process such as an arbitration that would allow him to call witnesses in support, test the substance of the complaints and put forward his case."

Thompson had been part of a group of past and present athletes and former staff members that had raised concerns about CRNZ's women's high performance programme.

With additional reporting from Reuters